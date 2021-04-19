Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

