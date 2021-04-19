Motco Buys 5,934 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.28. 8,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,931. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

