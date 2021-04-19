Motco Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $179.45. 46,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.