Motco Sells 1,091 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ICE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.85. 13,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

