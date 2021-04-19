Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 270.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

