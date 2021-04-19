Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.