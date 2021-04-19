Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.18% from the company’s current price.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.