Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.