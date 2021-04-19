Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Cap of $8.20 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $43,492.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

