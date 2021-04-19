Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.5 days.

Shares of NCTKF remained flat at $$46.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nabtesco has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.