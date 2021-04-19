National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 66,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

