National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

