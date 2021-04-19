National Bank Financial Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.
CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.
Cascades stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.21. 369,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
