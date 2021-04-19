National Bank Financial Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Cascades stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.21. 369,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

