National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.94. 17,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,853. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.80, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

