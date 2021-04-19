NatWest Group plc Buys New Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

