NatWest Group plc Has $5.65 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.7% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

