NatWest Group plc Sells 165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NatWest Group plc decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $187.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.