NatWest Group plc Sells 57,679 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,679 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

