NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NCSM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

