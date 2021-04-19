Needham & Company LLC Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $256.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,241,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.