NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTGR opened at $39.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

