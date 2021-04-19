NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $415,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NBSE opened at $6.06 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $140.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

