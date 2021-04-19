Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.47.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

