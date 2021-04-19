Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Hits $244.50 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $244.50 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00278187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,701.23 or 0.99799111 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.94 or 0.00850021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 246,835,639 coins and its circulating supply is 246,835,088 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.