New Capital Management LP Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38.

