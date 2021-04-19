New Capital Management LP Invests $49,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $535.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $256.42 and a one year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.