New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $685,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.72. 26,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,500. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

