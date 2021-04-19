New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.10. 33,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.