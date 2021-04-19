New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in S&P Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,442. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

