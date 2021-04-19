New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.57.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,919,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,177,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

