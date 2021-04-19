New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NUPMF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. New Pacific Metals has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.