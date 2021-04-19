New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NUPMF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. New Pacific Metals has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
About New Pacific Metals
