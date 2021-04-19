New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $166.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. New Relic reported sales of $159.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $662.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $712.31 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. 400,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,870. New Relic has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

