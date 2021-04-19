Newton Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Newton has a market cap of $30.21 million and $5.35 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.