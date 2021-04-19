NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.77 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

