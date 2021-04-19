NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 343,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

