NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $327.26. 125,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

