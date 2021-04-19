NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

