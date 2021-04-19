NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.75 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,446 shares of company stock worth $1,839,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

