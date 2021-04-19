NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

