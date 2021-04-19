Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.