NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

