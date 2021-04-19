Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €74.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.56 ($92.43).

DAI stock opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.87. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

