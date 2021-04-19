Norges Bank Invests $34.08 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,080,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Lufax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $7,690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $5,240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $3,138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $9,407,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

LU stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

