Norges Bank Invests $34.90 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,699,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,904,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.