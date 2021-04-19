Norges Bank Invests $35.42 Million in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,342,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.81 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

