Norges Bank Makes New $36.14 Million Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graham by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 2,314.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC stock opened at $656.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.70. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $659.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

