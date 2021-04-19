Norges Bank Makes New $36.98 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 707,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,979,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $41.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.