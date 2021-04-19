Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

OTCMKTS NESRF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

