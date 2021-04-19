Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at $416,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB opened at $53.31 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

