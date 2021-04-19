Northern Trust Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,351,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,697,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,570,000.

VSS stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

